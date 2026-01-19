Interview: China-Armenia partnership boosts trade, infrastructure and innovation, says Armenian expert

Xinhua) 09:25, January 19, 2026

BAKU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Armenia's strategic partnership with China paves the way for deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure and innovation, an Armenian international relations expert has said.

Johnny Melikyan, a senior fellow at Armenia's Orbeli Center, told Xinhua that the year of 2025 marked a qualitative shift in bilateral ties, culminating in the establishment of a strategic partnership in August during Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's visit to China.

This was not a sudden leap, he said, but the natural maturation of ties built since 1992 on mutual respect and pragmatism.

Melikyan said China-Armenia relations are based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference, mutual benefit and predictability -- precisely what Armenia needs to pursue development and security without becoming "an arena for the 'Great Game'."

From a political perspective, the partnership provides strategic confidence, while economically speaking, it opens the door to deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure and innovation, he added.

He noted that both the Armenian national project "Crossroads of Peace" and the Belt and Road Initiative underscore development through transport links with full respect for national sovereignty, equality and reciprocity.

With proper implementation, this synergy can turn Armenia into a reliable transit partner connecting the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea and European markets, adding diversification to global supply chains without competing with existing corridors, Melikyan said.

As China is among Armenia's leading trade partners, Melikyan said, the strategic partnership marks a shift from focusing on trade volume to emphasizing investment quality.

Armenia actively welcomes Chinese participation in infrastructure, renewable energy, the IT sector, agriculture and industry, he said, adding that strengthening the intergovernmental commission, improving the legal framework and creating trade facilitation mechanisms will help remove practical barriers and attract transformational investments.

Enumerating the benefits of the partnership for Armenia, Melikyan said that by gaining access to Chinese markets for products such as wine, brandy and agricultural goods, the country can promote economic diversification.

He said Chinese investments in infrastructure and green energy also help modernize transport networks and the power grid, enhancing competitiveness and attracting foreign investment. Meanwhile, cooperation in innovation could position Armenia as a hub of knowledge and technology, creating high-tech jobs and stimulating long-term GDP growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)