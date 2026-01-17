Chinese FM urges China, Uzbekistan to enhance strategic coordination, deepen cooperation

Xinhua) 11:15, January 17, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday urged China and Uzbekistan to enhance strategic coordination and deepen strategic cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Wang said the strategic guidance of the two heads of state provides the most crucial political guarantee for the China-Uzbekistan all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Noting that last year marked another fruitful year in China-Uzbekistan relations, Wang said that cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, culture and sub-national exchanges has seen comprehensive expansion and sustained growth.

He pointed out that at the beginning of 2026, the international situation has become increasingly turbulent, with the shadow of war looming and unilateral bullying running rampant.

China and Uzbekistan must unwaveringly focus on managing their own affairs well, support each other in safeguarding core interests, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, Wang said.

At the same time, the two countries should work closely together on international and regional issues, resist the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak, uphold the basic norms governing international relations, maintain the leading role of the United Nations, safeguard international fairness and justice, and preserve regional peace and stability, he added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Uzbekistan, Wang said, noting that the two sides should jointly design how to grow the bilateral ties in the next decade.

Saidov, for his part, said that Uzbekistan prioritizes developing relations with China in its foreign policy and firmly upholds the one-China principle.

Uzbekistan is also willing to continue strengthening multilateral communication and coordination with China to uphold multilateralism, and safeguard international law and the basic norms governing international relations, he added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)