Shiliang of China's Anhui develops distinctive hookah production sector with art glass legacy

Xinhua) 09:06, January 16, 2026

Hookahs are seen on the production line in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Workers make hookahs in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A worker makes a hookah in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Workers make hookahs in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A worker makes hookahs in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

A worker makes a hookah in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Hookahs are displayed at an exhibition hall in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Workers make hookahs at a glass factory in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Samples of hookahs are seen in Shiliang Town of Tianchang City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2026. In recent years, Shiliang has leveraged its traditional foundation in the art glass industry to develop a distinctive hookah production sector. The hookahs produced are primarily for export, reaching markets in the Middle East, Europe and other regions. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)