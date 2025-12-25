Int'l tourists packing "Made in China" tech into suitcases

Tourists from Russia walk on the Bund in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 4, 2024. Expanding visa-free policy is a milestone in China's journey toward greater openness and also shows its confidence on the global stage. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- On a bustling afternoon along Shanghai's Nanjing Road pedestrian street, often dubbed "China's No. 1 Commercial Street," many foreigners are practicing a new travel trend popular on social media: arriving in China with an empty suitcase, intending to leave with it full.

"Our theme for today is 'buy, buy, buy!'" said Gio Valentino, an Australian tourist shopping at a LI-NING sportswear store with his girlfriend.

Valentino noted that Chinese sportswear brands are gaining popularity abroad for their modern designs and high cost-performance. "The 'buy and refund' tax policy is also very convenient and important for tourists," he added.

FROM SOUVENIRS TO SMART TECH

While traditional goods remain popular, the foreign appetite for Chinese products has extended rapidly to high-tech sectors, driven by the country's "smart manufacturing" capabilities.

Inside a Huawei flagship store in Shanghai, the exhibition areas for smartphones, wearables, and new energy vehicles (NEVs) are packed with international visitors.

Examining an NEV, Spanish tourist Bernat Ragues Soler said, "We really want to know which of these cars are available in Europe." His companion, Meritxell Bosch Ponsa, was captivated by the vehicle's interior cinema mode. "It's amazing, there's actually a cinema inside the car!"

Ragues Soler noted that "Made in China" has left a fresh impression on him recently. "Whether it is IP creation or electronic products, it is impressive. Especially in the field of electric vehicles, China's battery technology is world-class," he said, adding that he plans to buy unique lighting and electronics for friends before leaving Shanghai.

The sentiment is echoed at a DJI flagship store in downtown Shanghai. Store manager Xue Min recounted a recent visit by four Russian customers who purchased over 10 products, including drones and action cameras, totaling more than 90,000 yuan (around 12,805 U.S. dollars).

"They were video calling their friends in Russia while testing the products," Xue said. "With more countries being added to the visa-free list, we are seeing more foreign consumers coming in groups. Many head straight for the drone section."

POLICY-DRIVEN CONSUMPTION

Favorable policies, including expanded visa-free entry and optimized payment services, underpin the surge in shopping in China.

Data from China's National Immigration Administration showed that from January to August 2025, 15.89 million foreign nationals entered China visa-free, a year-on-year increase of 52.1 percent.

Financial infrastructure has kept pace. According to card payment giant China UnionPay, in the first 11 months of this year, transactions made by foreigners using overseas-issued cards within China grew by over 100 percent. Similarly, Alipay data showed that foreign tourist spending via its app surged 97 percent year-on-year in the last three months as of Nov. 19.

The top 10 cities for Alipay spending include manufacturing hubs such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan and Dongguan, suggesting a correlation between industrial clusters and tourist shopping.

State Taxation Administration data further revealed that from January to November, the number of overseas travelers receiving tax refunds jumped 285 percent, while total sales of tax-refund goods rose 98.8 percent.

VALUE OVER PRICE

Experts believe the shopping frenzy signals a structural shift in how the world views Chinese manufacturing.

"The growing preference of foreign tourists for Chinese AI products, electric vehicles and smart wearables reflects a shift in global demand for Chinese manufacturing from 'price-driven' to 'value-driven'," said Wang Jian, deputy director of the Institute of China Studies at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

Wang noted that as China's industrial system perfects its digital capabilities, the country is transforming from a "world factory" to a vital source of global technological and product innovation.

"From trying on Qipao and Hanfu to experiencing tea ceremonies and buying the latest tech, the foreign tourists' shopping carts are loaded not just with commodities, but with a recognition of Chinese innovation, culture, and lifestyle," Wang said.

