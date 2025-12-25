Chinese small goods illuminate global festivals with innovation, culture

Dec. 25 (Xinhua)

SHENYANG, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- In a factory in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, workers were busy producing Easter crafts like rabbits and colored eggs, destined for American supermarkets.

"In the past, we mainly produced products based on orders for overseas customers, with a limited variety and simple manufacturing processes. Now, we have our own brand and a professional design team developing over 1,000 new products," said Li Xiaowei, general manager of Qixiang Crafts Co., Ltd.

This scene at Qixiang Crafts exemplifies how Chinese small goods are evolving from basic products to cultural ambassadors, lighting up holidays worldwide with innovation and design. The shift from order-based manufacturing to brand-building reflects a broader trend in China's small goods sector.

In east China's Yiwu, known as the "world Christmas goods capital," a street lamp that simulates snowfall, developed by a Chinese Christmas crafts factory, drew considerable attention from shoppers.

Long Xijin, the manager, said this "snowfall" system was independently developed in 2022 and obtained U.S. patent certification in 2024, making Yiwu a top choice for such innovations.

Yiwu has established intellectual property (IP) services to support small businesses, with over 37,000 valid patents by late 2024. This emphasis on innovation drives export growth. Christmas product exports from Yiwu surged 22.9 percent year-on-year to 5.17 billion yuan (about 733.6 million U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2025.

The Chinese authorities encourage brand internationalization through IP protection and overseas warehouses, helping firms transition from OEM (original equipment manufacturing) to branded goods.

"We used to make candle decorations like the Great Wall for foreign clients without our own brand. Now, with policy support, we have factories in Poland and design centers in Europe," said Wang Lixin, founder of Talent Group, a candle and fragrance brand in Dalian City, Liaoning.

At trade fairs, Talent's Christmas-themed products attract global buyers. The brand blends Chinese culture into modern fragrances, winning awards and reaching over 100 countries.

"Our diverse design team tailors products to foreign tastes while spreading Chinese culture, with over 4 percent of revenue invested in R&D," Wang added.

Beyond traditional holidays, Chinese brands like Pop Mart are capturing youth markets. In Seoul, a Christmas pop-up store by this Chinese toy brand drew crowds, with overseas revenue soaring by 365 to 370 percent in Q3 2025.

From Easter eggs to Christmas candles, China's small goods are no longer just affordable items but carriers of culture and innovation. Experts said that as businesses integrate storytelling and quality, they redefine global festival experiences, promising sustained growth in the years ahead.

