Trending in China | Lingering scents of Yongchun bamboo splint incense

(People's Daily App) 15:44, January 14, 2026

A traditional craft passed down for generations, Yongchun bamboo splint incense from Yongchun county in Fujian Province blends natural fragrances such as agarwood and sandalwood. Applied to thin bamboo sticks, the incense paste is meticulously kneaded, soaked, stretched and straightened. When burned, the incense releases thin, vertical wisps of smoke and a mellow fragrance believed to have medicinal and air-purifying qualities. More than a craft, it is a cultural vessel of self-cultivation, carrying centuries of memory in each delicate curl of smoke.

