Where paper-cutting meets the paintbrush
(People's Daily App) 14:11, January 09, 2026
In Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province, a mother and daughter worked side by side for 15 days to transform a blank wall into amazing artwork. The mother provided inspiration with traditional paper-cutting, while the daughter used her oil painting skills to make it pop.
