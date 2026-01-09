Where paper-cutting meets the paintbrush

(People's Daily App) 14:11, January 09, 2026

In Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province, a mother and daughter worked side by side for 15 days to transform a blank wall into amazing artwork. The mother provided inspiration with traditional paper-cutting, while the daughter used her oil painting skills to make it pop.

