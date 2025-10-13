Handcrafted model plane pulls off mind-blowing 360° stunts

(People's Daily App) 15:23, October 13, 2025

Prepare to be amazed! In Foshan, Guangdong Province, a talented enthusiast pushes the limits with his handcrafted model airplane, performing breathtaking 360-degree flips and awe-inspiring, high-skill maneuvers that defy expectations.

