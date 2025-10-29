Trending in China | A brush with bristle figurines

(People's Daily App) 14:08, October 29, 2025

Beijing bristle figurine making is a traditional folk handicraft. Each has a clay body with stiff bristle legs that is placed in a shallow copper tray. When the tray is gently tapped, the vibrations make the bristle legs tremble, causing the figurine to spin and dance. This charming motion was long known in old Beijing as "opera in a tray."

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Yao Yuhe)

