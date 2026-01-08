Trending in China | Crafting stillness: The lost-wax technique behind Suzhou's incense burners

(People's Daily App) 14:50, January 08, 2026

Qiaosheng copper incense burners, crafted using lost-wax casting technique, connect to ancient elegance of Suzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province. Passed down through generations, these intricate burners evoke a moment of stillness and contemplation as incense rises.

