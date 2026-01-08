Home>>
Trending in China | Crafting stillness: The lost-wax technique behind Suzhou's incense burners
(People's Daily App) 14:50, January 08, 2026
Qiaosheng copper incense burners, crafted using lost-wax casting technique, connect to ancient elegance of Suzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province. Passed down through generations, these intricate burners evoke a moment of stillness and contemplation as incense rises.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Fuse beads: rainbows under your fingertips
- Trending in China | A brush with bristle figurines
- Handcrafted model plane pulls off mind-blowing 360° stunts
- Women in NE China's Jilin find flexible employment through handicrafts
- Saudi Arabia holds int'l handicrafts week with China making debut exhibition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.