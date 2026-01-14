China completes new round of bulk medical supply purchases

Xinhua) 13:08, January 14, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities have completed another round of bulk purchases of medical supplies, a move aimed at lowering costs for hospitals and patients across the country.

The National Healthcare Security Administration on Wednesday announced the results of its sixth national bulk procurement program for high-value medical consumables. The latest round covered 12 types of devices, including drug-coated balloons and urological intervention products.

A total of 440 products from 202 manufacturers were selected for procurement. Health officials said the bulk-buying scheme successfully included major suppliers that hospitals rely on, ensuring a diverse and stable supply of the selected medical devices.

To date, the government's bulk procurement program has expanded to cover 142 types of medical consumables across nine major categories, spanning clinical fields such as cardiology, orthopedics, peripheral vascular surgery, ophthalmology, otolaryngology and urology.

Patients are expected to begin accessing the latest batch of lower-priced devices around May 2026, according to the administration. China has regularly used centralized procurement to negotiate lower prices for medical equipment and drugs, part of broader efforts to make healthcare more affordable.

