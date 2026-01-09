China expands smart payment options to make medical services more accessible

January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating the rollout of facial recognition, QR code, mobile and credit-based payment options in its medical insurance system to reduce long queues and simplify bill payments for patients.

According to a notice issued by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), the move aims to address long-standing pain points, such as repeated payments and prolonged waiting times when seeking medical treatment, by building a unified, convenient payment system covering outpatient, emergency and inpatient services.

Under the system, multiple payment methods will be integrated and made mutually complementary to meet the needs of different groups. Facial recognition payment allows patients to complete identity verification and payment without physical cards or smartphones, a feature particularly helpful for elderly patients unfamiliar with digital devices.

QR code payment enables patients to complete medical insurance reimbursement, personal account payment and out-of-pocket expenses with a single scan, streamlining what were previously separate procedures.

Mobile payment allows the entire process, from registration and payment to reimbursement, to be handled online through apps or mini-programs, while credit-based payment enables banks to advance patients' out-of-pocket medical costs within approved credit limits, allowing them to "receive treatment first and pay later."

The NHSA also emphasized the importance of data security and personal privacy protection, noting that supporting risk control measures will be strengthened to ensure the system operates in a lawful, secure and sustainable manner.

According to the notice, pilot cities will be selected based on their digital infrastructure and readiness for reform, with at least two cities per provincial-level region expected to take the lead. Nationwide coverage of eligible medical institutions is targeted within about three years, as authorities gradually expand and standardize the system.

