Interview: China a global source of biomedical innovation, says Bayer CEO

Xinhua) 09:23, December 12, 2025

BERLIN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has emerged as a global source of biomedical innovation and has become one of Bayer's most important strategic pillars in terms of both innovation and market growth, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company's chief executive said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"And in areas like cell and gene therapy, China is building real strength," said Bill Anderson, chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG.

Citing what he described as China's strong innovation capabilities, particularly in the biopharmaceutical sector, Anderson said the country is poised to drive further breakthroughs, which could help meet China's domestic healthcare needs while also contributing solutions to global health challenges and benefiting patients worldwide.

Founded in the 1860s, the German-headquartered multinational group has been operating in China for more than 140 years. Building on decades of Bayer's presence in the market, Anderson said China's role in the biopharmaceutical sector has fundamentally evolved, shifting from a "follower" to a "source" of original innovation that captures global attention.

That transition has been driven by several key factors, he said, citing sustained policy support, a highly dynamic research and development ecosystem, and strong healthcare market demand that helps translate innovation into practical use.

Government efforts to better align technological know-how with industrial innovation have accelerated development and created what Anderson described as "China speed," while a deep pool of scientific and managerial talent has helped sustain momentum.

"These advantages and factors strongly resonate with Bayer's innovation strategy," having reinforced the company's long-term commitment to building innovation ecosystem in China, Anderson said, adding that Bayer aims to work closely with local partners to develop innovation in China for global impact.

Against this backdrop, Bayer has stepped up its innovation investments in China in recent years and now operates five R&D and innovation centers across the country.

Among them, the Shanghai-based Co.Lab platform, which focuses on advanced therapeutic areas such as cell and gene therapy, marked its first anniversary of operations in September and currently hosts seven Chinese biotech companies.

Further underscoring China's growing role in its global innovation strategy, Bayer inaugurated an open innovation center in November in Beijing's E-Town development zone. "China is a key growth engine for Bayer. This center will act as a local accelerator and a bridge to global resources, strengthening our R&D capabilities across the entire value chain," Anderson said.

The center, he added, will incubate local pharmaceutical startups and help China-developed innovative drugs expand into international markets, while also deepening collaboration with leading research and clinical institutions to strengthen fundamental science, accelerate clinical translation and advance data-driven digital innovation.

"I believe China has been leading the scientific progress in many different areas, and some of our innovations have been expanding from China to the global market to increase their impact," Anderson said.

Top Chinese universities play a central role in Bayer's innovative activities through long-standing partnerships, he noted. Over the past two decades, the company has carried out more than 100 research projects in collaboration with Tsinghua University and Peking University, spanning areas from new drug target discovery and disease mechanism understanding to drug screening and the exploration of new therapeutic modalities.

Bayer has also worked with Jiangnan University to advance probiotic-related research for international application.

"What impresses me most is the strength of Chinese academia in turning basic research into new drug development," Anderson said, citing advances in oncology, cardiovascular and renal diseases, neurology, rare diseases, and immunology.

"That ability to translate science into solutions is where real progress happens," he said.

