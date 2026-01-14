Cameroon signs agreement with Chinese constructor to enhance professionalism in university

Cameroonian Minister of Higher Education Jacques Fame Ndongo (L) and Zhao Zongzhi, chief engineer of China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. (CFHEC) display signed documents after the signing ceremony of a framework agreement for the MINESUP-CFHEC Professional Certification Program in Yaounde, capital of Cameroon, Jan. 13, 2026. (Photo by Kepseu/Xinhua)

YAOUNDE, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Cameroon's Ministry of Higher Education on Tuesday signed a framework partnership agreement with China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. (CFHEC) to promote professionalism in university education and improve graduate employability.

Cameroonian Minister of Higher Education Jacques Fame Ndongo said the agreement would significantly contribute to real skills development and the strengthening of the national workforce, highlighting the importance of deepening educational cooperation between the two countries.

Marcel Fouda Ndjodo, inspector general of academic affairs at the ministry, said the partnership addresses a long-standing gap between academic training and labor market needs.

"Many graduates leave university with diplomas, but lack practical know-how required by employers," he told reporters after the signing ceremony in Yaounde, Cameroon's capital. "Through this partnership with a leading company like CFHEC, construction sites across Cameroon will serve as open training platforms for students and graduates, who will receive professional certification at the end of the program, confirming their readiness for employment."

Zhao Zongzhi, chief engineer of CFHEC, said that over the years of engagement in Africa, the company has consistently prioritized local talent development and technology transfer.

He expressed the hope that the agreement would mark a new starting point for youth employment, higher education development and pragmatic cooperation between China and Cameroon, and help promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

