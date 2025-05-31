Chinese, Cameroonian FMs meet on ties, IOMed establishment

Xinhua) 13:18, May 31, 2025

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Cameroonian Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella, who was in Hong Kong to attend the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

During the meeting, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expressed appreciation for Cameroon's active participation in the preparation for the establishment of the IOMed, and his hopes for Cameroon's early ratification of the convention.

Noting that the two countries lifted bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year, Wang said China appreciates the firm support that Cameroon has always given to issues related to China's core interests, and is willing to strengthen exchanges with Cameroon at all levels and deepen their practical cooperation.

Mbella said China's advocacy for the establishment of the IOMed demonstrates its commitment and influence, and is in line with the spirit of the UN Charter.

The Cameroonian foreign minister thanked China for their fruitful cooperation in energy, health, infrastructure and other fields, pledged to always abide by the one-China principle, and expressed hopes to maintain close contacts with China and strengthen the cooperation in all fields.

