China's "digital valley" reports computing power surge in 2025

Xinhua) 08:38, January 14, 2026

A staff member works in a data room of the supercomputing center in Gui'an New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

GUIYANG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province saw its computing power scale top 150 EFLOPS in 2025 -- nearly tripling its 2024 figure -- with intelligent computing accounting for over 90 percent of the total, according to the provincial 2026 data work conference on Tuesday.

Guizhou is known as China's "digital valley" and has become one of the country's key hubs for AI computing. A total of 50 data centers have been built or are under construction in the province, which is also home to a national computing network node that has attracted 48 service providers.

Fixed-asset investments in computing facilities exceeded 22 billion yuan (about 3.14 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, official data shows.

In 2026, Guizhou aims to boost its computing power to 190 EFLOPS by promoting new projects and green, efficient data centers.

EFLOPS, or ExaFLOPS, is a unit measuring computing performance, with each unit representing 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.

