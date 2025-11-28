Chinese company reveals three new chips to power spatial computing

Xinhua) 16:24, November 28, 2025

HANGZHOU, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Three newly-developed Chinese chips were unveiled Thursday at the Spatial Computing Summit 2025 held in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, marking a significant step forward in terms of the country's advancement in spatial computing.

Spatial computing refers to technologies that utilize spatial data and algorithms to process and analyze information in three-dimensional environments. It enables users to better "explore the world" through extended reality (XR) devices, robots, smart vehicles, virtual assistants and more.

Cui Ping, director of Yongjiang Laboratory, said the core of this technology lies in empowering digital systems to "understand space." Through three key functions, namely environmental perception, virtual-real integration and natural interaction -- information breaks free from the constraints of small screens.

"It seamlessly integrates with real-world environments, surrounding us like air throughout physical space," she explained.

According to the developer, GravityXR Electronics and Technology Co. Ltd. (GravityXR), the flagship G-X100 chip is a high-performance processor for mixed reality (MR) devices. Its key breakthrough lies in ultra-low latency -- which enables extremely fast response times. This capability is critical for mitigating the motion sickness that has long affected XR users.

The G-VX100, meanwhile, distinguishes itself via its compact form factor. Small enough to be embedded into the frames of everyday eyeglasses, it paves the way for lighter and more compact AI glasses and similar wearable devices, the company said.

The G-EB100 chip specializes in rendering and display. In addition to enhancing MR visual performance, it can also be applied in robotics -- for instance, enabling robots to display highly expressive facial animations with realistic expressions and eye movements, the company added.

The summit in Ningbo was hosted by the China Mobile Communications Association and co-organized by Yongjiang Laboratory and GravityXR.

Experts at the event noted that with continuous advancements in core technologies -- China's spatial computing industry is poised for rapid growth in the coming years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)