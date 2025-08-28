China's intelligent computing capacity ranks second globally

Xinhua) 16:03, August 28, 2025

GUIYANG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's total intelligent computing capacity has reached 780,000 PFlops, which ranks second in the world, Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, said on Thursday.

Liu unveiled this data during the opening ceremony of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025, being held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The country has continued to accelerate the construction of data infrastructure and by the end of July this year had built 25 urban business nodes nationwide, he said.

This progress stems from China's "East Data, West Computing" initiative, which has become a strategic project in the country's major productivity layout, Liu said. China's eight national computing hubs currently concentrate over 60 percent of new computing capacity -- with intelligent computing capacity reaching 620,000 PFlops, he added.

Pioneering the initiative, Guizhou has worked hard to construct a leading national computing hub in recent years. The province has, notably, successfully built the world's first 400G all-optical network computing channel, as announced at the ceremony in Guiyang.

The three-day expo, running through August 30, features a diverse range of exchanges and activities -- with more than 16,000 guests and 375 enterprises participating.

