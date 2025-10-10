China to unveil over 30 new national, industry standards for cloud computing by 2027

Xinhua) 10:22, October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday said that the country plans to develop more than 30 sets of new national and industry standards for cloud computing by 2027, as the sector has posted robust growth in recent years.

The new standards will focus on cloud-computing-related technology, services, applications, management and safety, according to a guideline on the standardization of the cloud computing sector, which was issued by the ministry and the National Standardization Administration.

Following years of rapid development, China has formed a substantial cloud computing market, which plays a key role in empowering industrial upgrades and establishing a sound digital ecology, the guideline noted.

The new standards are expected to regulate the definitions of technologies, services and applications related to cloud computing, and to standardize requirements for the application of cloud computing across various industries.

China will also work to enhance the consistency of key indicators across international and domestic standards in the sector, according to the guideline.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)