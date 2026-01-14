China's Shenzhen completes first-ever fee settlement for electric vehicle discharge to grid
SHENZHEN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- South China's Shenzhen City on Tuesday completed its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) fee settlement for discharging electricity back to the grid, marking a milestone in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration.
The settlement was the result of a pilot project overseen by the China Southern Power Grid's Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau. The project enabled the EV's owner, surnamed Li, to earn approximately 15 yuan (2.10 U.S. dollars) by discharging approximately 20 kilowatt-hours of electricity during peak hours the month prior.
Shenzhen is among the first group of Chinese cities piloting large-scale V2G interaction applications.
V2G interaction is an innovative solution to resolving the contradiction between the rapid growth of new energy vehicle ownership and the capacity constraints of Shenzhen's distribution grid, according to an official of the Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau.
