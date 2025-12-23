China's EV charging infrastructure reports robust growth

Xinhua) 13:11, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The number of charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) in China exceeded 19.32 million as of the end of November this year, marking an increase of 52 percent from a year ago, official data showed on Tuesday.

Among them, around 4.63 million were public charging facilities, while over 14.7 million were private, up 36 percent and 57.8 percent, respectively, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

The combined rated power of public EV charging facilities was approximately 210 million kilowatts at the end of November, or 45.34 kilowatts on average, according to the data.

In October, China unveiled a three-year action plan to improve the country's EV charging infrastructure, aiming to establish a nationwide network of 28 million charging facilities, with public charging capacity surpassing 300 million kilowatts by the end of 2027.

