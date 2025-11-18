Chinese car brands gain momentum in Finland as EV shift accelerates: industry leader

HELSINKI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua)

HELSINKI, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car brands are steadily gaining ground in Finland as the Nordic country's transition toward electric mobility accelerates, with industry representatives predicting their market share will continue to rise in the coming years.

Tero Lausala, CEO of the Finnish Central Organisation for Motor Trades and Repairs (Autoalan Keskusliitto, AKL), said in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua that although Chinese manufacturers accounted for only about 4 percent of new-car sales in the first ten months of 2025, they have become increasingly visible and attractive to Finnish consumers. Their growing appeal, he noted, is driven by strong performance in technology, innovation and competitive pricing-especially in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Finland's shift to electric mobility is accelerating. The share of fully electric cars in new registrations is expected to reach 34-36 percent this year, up from below 30 percent in 2024, Lausala said.

Against this backdrop, Chinese brands are strengthening their foothold. "We have noticed that MG, BYD and Polestar are on the rise," he said, adding that although their overall volumes remain smaller than those of Finland's most established brands, their upward momentum is clear.

Data from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom show MG's sales in Finland in the first ten months of 2025 surged by 475 percent year-on-year, the fastest growth among all brands. Polestar's sales increased 105 percent, while BYD also recorded solid gains. In the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) segment, Polestar ranked eighth with a 5.7 percent share, followed by BYD at 2 percent and MG at 1.2 percent.

According to Lausala, Finnish consumers have a strong appetite for new technologies, and local media frequently publish detailed reviews of new Chinese models, offering independent assessments that help build trust. "Finns are interested in innovations and the versatility of products coming from China, which is changing at a fast rate," he said.

He added that Finnish buyers tend to be "price-conscious and very pragmatic," with charging speed, battery range and warranty conditions among their key priorities - areas where Chinese brands have made notable strides.

Lausala said the greatest opportunities for Chinese automakers lie in Finland's mid-priced fully electric segment, particularly in models priced between 20,000 euros (23,203 U.S. dollars) and 40,000 euros. This range aligns well with incentives and consumer expectations on range and equipment levels. As more competitively priced models enter the market, he expects interest to grow further.

Looking ahead, Lausala said Chinese brands can expand their presence if they combine product competitiveness with sustained commitment to the Finnish market. "They need both an importer and local retailers with a long-term commitment and relationship," he said. "The availability of service and repairs is essential for growth."

Beyond sales potential, he also sees room for deeper industrial cooperation. Finland hosts an automotive software cluster of at least 100 companies, many eager to collaborate with Chinese partners. Opportunities also exist in charging technology, software and related equipment, he added.

"Contacts with China are important for our organization," Lausala noted, adding that AKL regularly organizes delegations to China for its members.

Data from JATO Dynamics, a global automotive market intelligence and data analytics company, show that Chinese car brands nearly doubled their market share in Europe in the first half of 2025, reaching a record 5.1 percent, while new registrations of Chinese-made cars rose 91 percent year-on-year. Industry forecasts suggest their market share in Europe could approach 10 percent by 2030.

For Finland, Lausala expects a similar trajectory. As more models tailored to European standards arrive and cooperation with Finnish dealers deepens, he said Chinese brands are poised to play an increasingly significant role in the country's car market. (1 euro = 1.16 U.S. dollars)

