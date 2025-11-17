Chinese EVs gain traction at Beirut motor show

Xinhua) 11:17, November 17, 2025

BEIRUT, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are drawing significant attention at the 3rd edition of the e-MotorShow Middle East being held here, reflecting Lebanon's growing interest in affordable and tech-savvy cars, industry insiders and visitors have said.

The event, running on Nov. 11-17, features five Chinese brands, including Arcfox and Xpeng, among 17 global participants, with around 50 models on display. Many visitors said they have experienced Chinese automotive innovation up close for the first time through the show.

Gilbert Tegho, CEO of Eco Solutions and the show's organizer, noted that "people are curious about technology, and Chinese brands are leading in many aspects -- battery innovation, software, and smart features."

"Confidence in Chinese brands has increased substantially. Today, they compete with European brands because of design, technology, quality, and price competitiveness. Maintenance costs are also much lower than European cars, which is a major advantage for Lebanese buyers," said Eddy Cherfane, managing partner at Arcfox distributor LEV.

"Technology, pricing, design, and reliable after-sales service encourage people to buy Chinese cars. Electric vehicles are the future, and China is leading this market. Official distributors in Lebanon now are keen to import Chinese cars to reserve their share of the market," said Serge Abi Farhat, Xpeng's brand manager.

Aline Bazerji Mourad, president of Lebanese car distributor Bazerji Motors, observed a steady rise in Lebanese acceptance of Chinese cars since 2011, with sales of Chinese models far outpacing Japanese ones in 2023.

"Buyers accept Chinese brands, especially when they know after-sales support and spare parts are available," Mourad said.

Elie Meouchi, founder of Lebanese distributor EVmods, echoed that "Chinese brands have proven their technological prowess and offer good warranties."

Mohammad Yamani, another potential buyer, said that "availability of spare parts and fuel efficiency make them (Chinese EVs) very appealing."

"I've been researching EVs, and Chinese models really stand out. The design is attractive, the technology feels futuristic, and the prices are reasonable compared to European options," said Lebanese marketing professional Lina Karam.

