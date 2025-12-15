Chinese EVs account for 87 pct of Jordan's imports in Jan.-Nov., praised for price and performance

AMMAN, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 87 percent of Jordan's EV imports in the first 11 months of this year, Jordan Customs data show, with car dealers and consumers speaking highly of their affordability, technology and lower running costs.

Of the 47,964 EVs imported by Jordan between January and November, 41,901 came from China, according to figures provided to Xinhua by Jordan Customs earlier this month.

Hashem Aql, a Jordanian automotive industry expert, attributed the "huge growth" of Chinese EVs in Jordan to their lower prices, efficiency, quality, and extended driving range.

Abdelbaset Malouk, an importer of several Chinese EV brands, said they offer "advanced technology and high comfort at a price point that appeals to a broad range of buyers."

Consumers who have switched to Chinese EVs report substantial savings. Majd Saqer, who has been driving a Chinese BYD Dolphin for the past eight months, said his transportation costs fell by two-thirds thanks to lower charging expenses.

"Chinese models were significantly more affordable than cars from other countries with similar specifications," he said, praising Chinese EVs for their "impressive technology."

Jordanian driver Rami Al-Khalidi highlighted the reliability of Chinese EVs. "Over time, it became clear that the biggest advantage is stability," he said. "There are no sudden fuel price shocks, and maintenance is easier to manage."

Chinese EVs offer a practical balance between affordability, comfort and operational efficiency, he said.

