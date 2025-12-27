Chinese automaker Dongfeng hits 1 mln annual NEV sales target

WUHAN, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Dongfeng Motor Corporation said on Friday it had achieved its 2025 annual sales target of 1 million new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The landmark was reached at the assembly plant of its MHERO brand in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, as the 10,000th unit of its M817 model rolled off the production line, the state-owned automaker said.

Dongfeng, one of China's three major state-owned automakers, has built a portfolio of NEV brands including Voyah, MHERO, eπ, and Nanobox to cater to different market segments.

The company said its NEV sales jumped 22 percent year on year in 2025. Sales of its own brands rose 12 percent to over 1.5 million, accounting for 63 percent of its total sales. Sales of its MHERO brand nearly quadrupled, while those of its Voyah brand almost doubled, making NEVs and own brands the primary drivers for growth.

Founded in 1969 as the Second Automobile Works Co., Ltd., Dongfeng has manufacturing bases in several Chinese cities including Shiyan, Xiangyang, Wuhan and Guangzhou. The company is accelerating its transition towards electrification and intelligent connectivity.

