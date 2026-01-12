We Are China

6th Chinese People's Police Day marked across China

Xinhua) 10:03, January 12, 2026

Citizens interact with police dog pups in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A police officer introduces police equipment to citizens in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A police officer introduces police equipment to children at a border inspection station in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Photo by Yin Chao/Xinhua)

A police officer trains a police dog at a public security bureau in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

A kid tries a police motorcycle in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Citizens watch a robot display explosive disposal operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A boy tries simulated shooting in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Police officers demonstrate motorcycle riding skills in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a pupil experiencing a confrontation against a police officer holding police equipment in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

Police officers participate in a tug-of-war contest at Anshun public security bureau in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2026. Various activities were held nationwide to mark the sixth Chinese People's Police Day. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)