Chinese-built wind power project inaugurated in Azerbaijan

Xinhua) 09:52, January 10, 2026

This photo shows the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant in Azerbaijan, Jan. 8, 2026. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday inaugurated the 240-megawatt Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, a flagship renewable energy project constructed by PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC). (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

BAKU, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday inaugurated the 240-megawatt Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant, a flagship renewable energy project constructed by PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited (HDEC).

Addressing the official opening ceremony in Baku, Aliyev described the completion of the plant as a milestone that enhances the nation's energy capacity.

He emphasized that the project demonstrates a "successful example of international cooperation" and will contribute to Azerbaijan's overall development.

Speaking on the same occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said the project is a "remarkable achievement and a shining example of successful collaboration and cooperation" in the renewable energy sector.

The two countries have reached consensus on strengthening cooperation in green development, and Chinese enterprises are actively taking part in the new energy and related sectors in Azerbaijan, said the ambassador, adding that China is willing to share development opportunities with the world.

According to the HDEC, the Khizi-Absheron facility is Azerbaijan's largest wind power project. Construction started in March 2024, with the plant fully completed and operational by the end of December 2025.

Located across the Absheron and Khizi districts with 37 wind turbines, the plant is expected to generate nearly 1 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually, sufficient to power over 300,000 households.

