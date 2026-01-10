Chinese, Ethiopian FMs pledge to advance all-weather strategic partnership

Xinhua) 09:26, January 10, 2026

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos here, with both sides vowing to advance the all-weather strategic partnership.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the tradition of making Africa the destination of the first overseas visit by Chinese foreign minister in a new year has been upheld for 36 consecutive years, demonstrating that China always stands with its African brothers and is committed to strengthening cooperation with developing countries.

Ethiopia was chosen as the first stop of this year's visit because the two countries are all-weather strategic partners and should maintain regular strategic communication and strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation, Wang said.

China appreciates that Ethiopia has honored its commitment to the one-China principle, and it supports Ethiopia playing a greater role in multilateral institutions, said Wang.

China stands ready to work with Ethiopia to implement the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping, continue to play a positive role in advancing China-Africa relations, safeguard the interests of the Global South in international affairs, and promote multipolarization, said Wang.

The Chinese minister also said that China-Ethiopia relations are built on mutual understanding and close bonds between the two peoples. He expressed the hope that both sides will seize the opportunity of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and consolidate public support for the bilateral friendship.

China will continue to expand practical cooperation with Ethiopia from the perspective of mutual benefit and South-South cooperation, jointly reinvigorate major projects such as the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, and play a demonstrative role in promoting Ethiopia's prosperity and development as well as regional connectivity, he said.

The two sides should make full use of China's zero-tariff policy for African countries with diplomatic ties to China, expand industrial cooperation, and advance together on the path to modernization, he added.

For his part, Gedion said Ethiopia's strategic partnership with China is comprehensive and strong.

He expressed gratitude to China for its firm support on issues concerning Ethiopia's core interests, as well as for the valuable assistance it has provided to Africa's development and peace.

The 10 partnership action plans for jointly advancing modernization proposed by President Xi are fully aligned with Africa's development vision, while the Global Security Initiative plays an important role in addressing regional challenges, Gedion said, adding that China's zero-tariff policy for African countries has benefited people across the continent.

Ethiopia greatly appreciates it and stands ready to continue working with China to ensure that the all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries delivers greater benefits to their peoples, said Gedion.

