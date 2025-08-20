Chinese-contracted expressway starts construction in eastern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The construction of the Mieso-Dire Dawa Expressway, a major infrastructure project within the Ethio-Djibouti Transport Corridor, was launched on Tuesday in Dire Dawa, a city in eastern Ethiopia.

During the launching ceremony, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said building robust road infrastructure is a critical driving force and enabler for the country's socioeconomic development.

"For developing countries like Ethiopia, road infrastructure is essential for improving the living standards of citizens while driving economic growth. Therefore, the launch of the Mieso-Dire Dawa Expressway project today reflects the Ethiopian government's commitment to modernizing transportation," Tiruneh said.

According to the deputy prime minister, more than 90 percent of the movement of people and goods in Ethiopia is carried out through road transport infrastructure. The Mieso-Dire Dawa Expressway connects the Oromia and Somali regions to the city of Dire Dawa. This plays a significant role in enhancing economic, social, and political interaction between the regions and communities.

The project, jointly contracted by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and Sichuan Road and Bridge Group, covers a distance of 144 km and consists of two phases. The whole project is expected to be completed in 48 months.

"This expressway is not only a vital project to promote connectivity in East Africa and drive Ethiopia's economic and social development, but also a shining example of China-Ethiopia cooperation, joint development, and shared prosperity," Chen Sichang, general manager of CCECC, said at the ceremony.

The general manager noted that 75 percent of the workforce for this project will be sourced from local areas. Through a "mentorship and training" program, the Chinese team will help Ethiopian engineers learn advanced international engineering techniques, fostering a sustainable local workforce in the transport sector.

Ethiopia has been constantly improving its transportation infrastructure in recent years. A key goal is to reduce the travel time from regional capitals and logistics centers to the port to just one day within the next decade, highlighting the Mieso-Dire Dawa Expressway as crucial for the Ethio-Djibouti Transport Corridor, according to the Ethiopian Roads Administration.

