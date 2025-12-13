Online Chinese video competition held in Ethiopia to promote cultural exchanges

Xinhua) 13:38, December 13, 2025

Zhang Yawei (L), cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, presents a prize to a winner at an award ceremony of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Dec. 11, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia on Thursday announced winners of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition at a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Addis Ababa. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia on Thursday announced winners of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition at a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

The event that ran from September to November involved making and sharing videos of singing Chinese songs, performing traditional Chinese dances and other activities, highlighting the China-Ethiopia friendship and cultural relations.

Speaking at the event, Zhang Yawei, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, said the contestants have played a significant role in promoting the Chinese language and culture in Ethiopia, enhancing the cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

"Over the course of three months, we received 42 valid entries, which collectively garnered over 200,000 views on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. This fully demonstrates the remarkable progress and immense enthusiasm of Ethiopians in learning the Chinese language and engaging in Chinese culture," Zhang said.

Biruk Kedir, director general of the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute, said every video submitted was a personal journey, a story told through the beautiful medium of the Chinese language, reflecting not only their hard work but also unique perspectives as young Ethiopians.

"What we witness in this competition is more than linguistic proficiency. It is the courage to express, the vision to share, and the genuine desire to build bridges between cultures of the two countries," Kedir noted.

Speaking about the significance of learning Chinese, Aliya Abdulselam, winner of the Best Popularity Prize, said the language serves as a tool to experience a new world.

"This award is just a beginning. I want to study the Chinese language deeply, speak better, and learn the culture," Abdulselam said.

The competition was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, the Confucius Institutes at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute, and the Addis Ababa University. ■

Young Ethiopians perform at an award ceremony of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Dec. 11, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia on Thursday announced winners of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition at a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Addis Ababa. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

Young Ethiopians attend an award ceremony of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Dec. 11, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia on Thursday announced winners of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition at a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Addis Ababa. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

Biruk Kedir, director general of the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute, speaks at an award ceremony of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Dec. 11, 2025. The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia on Thursday announced winners of the Second Ethiopia Online Chinese Video Competition at a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute in Addis Ababa. (Photo by Michael Tewelde/Xinhua)

