Richer, deeper, heartier -- behind China's New Year inbound traveler influx

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- As the world welcomed 2026, more international travelers in China checked out a wider variety of places and enjoyed deeper, more immersive experiences during the New Year holiday.

Erika and David, a Spanish couple and travel content creators, spent their New Year exploring southern rural China with casual hikes across villages, a self-guided motorcycle ride drenched in the picturesque landscape, and ice cream breaks in Mixue, a homegrown, affordable chain of Chinese beverage shops in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"Lookouts, sunsets and karstic mountains out of Dragon Ball. Can you ask for anything more? Forget about the Great Walls or crazy skyscrapers," they wrote on their social media account.

When it came to exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations, even more travelers joined in on the trend.

According to data from the National Immigration Administration (NIA) and the online travel platform Qunar, China saw 29.8 percent more inbound trips made by foreign citizens during the three-day period compared to last year, who booked trips to 97 Chinese cities.

Besides metropolitan destinations like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing, more unorthodox choices such as Beihai of Guangxi, Xuzhou of Jiangsu and Zhanjiang of Guangdong were also favored, with inbound flights to these cities increasing by three times year on year.

Apart from travelers from fellow Asian countries, European travelers also posted striking increases, as China-bound flights booked by travelers from Spain and Italy for the holiday rose by eight times and four times, respectively, from the same period last year.

VISA-FREE PROGRAMS SINK IN

The growing diversity of both destinations and sources of foreign travelers is a long-term result of China's favorable visa policies.

Right now, China offers visa-free entry to citizens of 76 countries. Plus, travelers from 55 countries can take advantage of a 240-hour visa-free transit policy at 65 different entry points.

Among the foreign citizens traveling to China during the 2026 New Year holiday, 292,000 were admitted under the country's visa-free policy, up 35.8 percent year on year, according to the NIA.

Data from the Ministry of Public Security also showed that over the year since rolling out its 240-hour visa-free transit program in December 2024, China saw 27.2 percent more inbound arrivals compared to the previous year-long period.

As the new policies sink in over time, foreign tourists are naturally getting to enjoy deeper, more meaningful experiences during their stays.

"Nowadays, tour guides need to know not only the major attractions, but also the small stories behind lesser-known spots," said the Guangxi-based Ding Chaofeng, who has worked as a guide for foreign visitors for 17 years.

He recalled guiding a family of three from the United States at the Longji Rice Terraces who, after listening to his introduction to Zhuang ethnic villages, suggested visiting one to see how local people really live. He took them to the home of a villager of his acquaintance, where they gathered around a fire pit to watch an elderly resident demonstrate traditional Zhuang weaving techniques and listened to villagers talk about farming customs.

"The family said upon leaving that it was a moment more worth cherishing than visiting any major attraction. It was then that I realized that foreign tourists are not just eager to 'see,' but to truly 'understand,'" Ding said.

"The development strategies for inbound tourism in major domestic cities are also continuously evolving. In particular, the rapid increase in deep-experience products for foreign visitors has, in turn, stimulated demand for immersive travel experiences in China," said Cheng Chaogong, a researcher with the online travel platform LY.com.

INNOVATIVE CHARM ON THE RISE

For insiders, the growing popularity of in-depth experiences among foreign tourists in China also comes down to the country's growing creative appeal, which has made trips both easier and more fun.

For instance, in east China's Zhejiang Province, a foreign visitor can communicate smoothly using the AI instant translation feature of a local WeChat mini-program, as well as be entertained by the AR artifact experience at the Liangzhu Museum; at the Cantonese Opera Museum in Guangdong, one can utilize Quark AI to receive real-time English explanations.

Moreover, in Mohe of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, which borders Russia, it now takes a Russian citizen just 7 seconds to go through customs clearance courtesy of the CT scanners, millimeter-wave equipment and intelligent inspection stations deployed at passenger inspection channels to enable smart identification of carry-on items.

There has also been a systematic upgrade of the payment environment and service infrastructure. Currently, more than 95 percent of major shopping districts and tourist attractions nationwide support foreign visitors in using familiar payment methods such as Visa and Mastercard.

"China's inbound tourism now carries a clear imprint of technology and modernization, which has become a new draw," said Liu Xiangyan, head of the Institute of International Research at the China Tourism Academy.

In the past, tourism in China was often labeled as showcasing "oriental culture," whereas today, through social media and word-of-mouth among younger travelers, China is increasingly seen by foreign visitors as more technologically advanced and modern, making a trip to the country "a very cool thing to do," she said.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tang Chengcai, a professor at the School of Tourism Sciences of Beijing International Studies University, said the New Year surge in inbound travel sends "a positive signal." However, experts believe that more effort is still needed in promotion strategies and refining tourism products.

In 2025, lots of lesser-known cities saw their foreign visitor numbers multiply several times over. As their distinctive cultural and ecological appeal continues to unfold in 2026, these destinations are expected to create new opportunities for differentiated tourism scenarios and routes beyond traditional flagship attractions.

Experts note that meeting the evolving expectations of inbound travelers requires transforming tourism offerings, especially in the group tour segment. According to Liu, traditional fast-paced sightseeing itineraries are increasingly falling short of meeting the diverse preferences of foreign visitors. For example, European and North American tourists often prefer culturally immersive, slower-paced journeys, while Southeast Asian travelers tend to value efficiency and streamlined itineraries. As a result, tour operators are being prompted to offer more targeted and tailored travel experiences.

Meanwhile, micro-level experiences, including language services, payment convenience, transport connectivity and access to information, have become decisive factors shaping destination evaluations, directly influencing word-of-mouth reputations and repeat visits.

Rural destinations, despite their rising popularity, still face challenges such as shortages of multilingual guides, limited cross-border payment options and underdeveloped tax refund services. Addressing these gaps will require continued improvements in infrastructure and the cultivation of interdisciplinary talent familiar with both local culture and foreign languages.

Looking ahead, experts agree that sustained policy support remains essential. "Future policymaking should focus more on the consumption experience of inbound tourists. For example, facilitating international visitors' payments, digitizing language communication, and internationalizing service standards, among others, could help unlock greater potential in inbound spending," Tang suggested.

