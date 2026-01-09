China's top market watchdog to strengthen supervision of infant formula products

Xinhua) 08:37, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The office of the food safety commission of the State Council and the State Administration for Market Regulation stated that they will continue strengthening supervision to ensure the quality and safety of infant formula products.

The food safety regulators have recently urged Nestle China to recall specific batches of infant formula milk powder products from the Chinese market, following the parent company's precautionary recall of certain batches in some European countries.

The authorities said they acted swiftly to ensure Nestle China fulfills its corporate responsibilities and properly handles recall of affected products sold in China to safeguard consumer rights.

Nestle China has complied with the recall requirements.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)