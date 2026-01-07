Chinese premier holds talks with Taoiseach of Ireland

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin in Beijing on Tuesday, stating that China is willing to work with Ireland to push bilateral relations to a new level and achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results.

Noting the strong economic complementarity between China and Ireland, Li called on both sides to enhance the alignment of development strategies and explore the potential for cooperation in various fields.

China is willing to work with Ireland to expand and improve bilateral trade, Li said, adding that China welcomes Irish enterprises to make good use of platforms such as the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services to further promote their products.

He also called on both sides to seize future development opportunities, deepen cooperation in areas such as green energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, information technology and life sciences, and further facilitate personnel exchanges.

China stands ready to enhance communication and collaboration with Ireland in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, to jointly safeguard multilateralism and free trade, Li added.

As Ireland will hold the rotating EU presidency in the second half of this year, China hopes Ireland will play a positive role in promoting China-EU cooperation, said the premier.

Martin, currently on an official visit to China, said that Ireland is firmly committed to further deepening the mutually beneficial strategic partnership between the two countries and is willing to enhance exchanges at all levels with China.

He expressed Ireland's willingness to promote cooperation with China in trade, investment, science and technology, healthcare, agriculture, green economy, artificial intelligence and other fields, and strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges in education, localities and other areas.

The Irish side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Ireland, he added.

Ireland values the important role China plays in international affairs, and is willing to enhance multilateral coordination with China, to oppose unilateralism and protectionism and jointly safeguard world peace, stability, development and prosperity, said Martin.

The Irish side is willing to play a constructive role in promoting dialogue and cooperation between the EU and China, he added.

Prior to the talks, Li held a welcome ceremony for Martin in the Great Hall of the People.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheal Martin, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

