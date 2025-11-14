China-N. Ireland cooperation grows with new momentum, mutual warmth

13:34, November 14, 2025 By Gao Wencheng ( Xinhua

LONDON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- More than 400 representatives from nearly 150 companies gathered in Belfast on Tuesday for the China-Northern Ireland Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum.

The full house reflected a growing enthusiasm for collaboration between China and Northern Ireland, a partnership that participants said is driven not only by economic potential but also by genuine mutual trust.

The forum is jointly organized by the Chinese Consulate General in Belfast, Invest Northern Ireland, and the China Chamber of Commerce in Britain (CCCUK).

ENORMOUS POTENTIAL

At the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang outlined China's evolving opportunities in four keywords: "innovation-driven growth, expanding domestic demand, green transition and open cooperation."

He expressed the hope that business communities on both sides would deepen the synergy between key industries, expand two-way investment, facilitate communication and cooperation, consolidate the foundation of friendly cooperation, and further tap into the potential for cooperation, so as to elevate the economic and trade ties to a higher level and deliver more tangible benefits to the peoples of both China and Britain.

Aisling Reilly, junior minister at the Executive Office of Northern Ireland, told attendees that the region offers an attractive environment for both Chinese students and investors.

"With a highly skilled workforce and a unique geographical location, Northern Ireland provides an ideal platform for Chinese enterprises to grow," she said.

This compact region of 14,000 square km is home to an aerospace industry valued at 1.4 billion pounds (about 1.84 billion U.S. dollars), boasting one of the most comprehensive aerospace supply chains in Europe. It also excels in advanced manufacturing, agri-food processing, fintech and renewable energy.

"According to our recent survey, nearly half of our member companies are keen to invest beyond London," said Fang Wenjian, chairman of the CCCUK. "For this event, we've had an overwhelming response -- over 120 representatives from our member companies."

"Northern Ireland punches far above its weight. It is a place where education, innovation and entrepreneurship come together naturally, exactly the kind of environment where Chinese businesses love to invest and grow," he said.

MUTUAL BENEFIT

A leading example of such cooperation is Thompson Aero Seating, a Northern Irish company specializing in aircraft interior design. Founded in 2004, the company was fully acquired by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in 2016.

Despite being among the industry's frontrunners, the company has faced challenges such as insufficient R&D investment and limited resistance to risk.

"In our business, research, certification, and delivery are the three hardest nuts to crack," said Keith Anderson, CEO of Thompson Aero Seating. "During the pandemic, the global aviation industry was struggling. Without long-term support from our Chinese investors, it would have been very difficult for us to survive."

Anderson recalled with emotion the company's 2022 decision to build a world-class dynamic Test Facility despite severe financial strain.

"At that time, we were consuming cash rapidly and even had to borrow from investors to maintain operations," he said. "Yet the Chinese side still approved the proposal without hesitation. They understood it wasn't a short-term cost but a strategic investment with long-term value."

"This facility is an invaluable asset," Anderson said. "Previously, we had to ship seats overseas for testing, bearing high logistics costs and scheduling constraints. Now, we control the entire process, completing dynamic tests every 20-30 minutes and responding efficiently to complex regulatory standards."

The results speak for themselves. "Two years ago, only about one-third of the world's top 25 airlines worked with us; now it's more than half," Anderson noted. "Our order book already covers three and a half years of production."

"Northern Ireland's strong industrial heritage and outstanding engineering talent perfectly complement Chinese strengths in supply chain integration and smart manufacturing," Wang Tingjiang, chairman of Thompson Aero Seating, said. "This partnership gives us confidence to aim even higher."

According to Li Nan, Chinese consul general in Belfast, more Chinese companies such as AVIC, COSCO Shipping and Western Superconducting Technologies are focusing on high-end manufacturing and innovation in Northern Ireland, exploring broader cooperation potential.

Representatives from BYD also identified major opportunities in the local energy landscape. BYD now supplies solar panels and storage systems to Northern Ireland, and plans to open more retail outlets and expand charging infrastructure, so that "clean energy can drive more electric vehicles across Northern Ireland."

HEARTFELT FRIENDSHIP

Many at the forum said that beyond the expanding industrial cooperation lies a deeper connection: a friendship built on respect, sincerity, and long-term commitment.

At the forum, Peter McIlwaine of Lakeland Dairies, a cooperative owned by 3,200 farm families and suppliers, described China as one of the company's key markets.

From offering just one product at the outset, Lakeland has now expanded to six varieties and even tailored new formulations in 2024 to better suit Chinese consumers' taste preferences.

By balancing Irish tradition with local flavor, the company has won the trust and affection of Chinese consumers. McIlwaine said that respecting local needs and maintaining long-term commitment are the keys to their success in China.

For many businesses, the collaboration has evolved into something deeper.

"Friendship is the strongest bond in business cooperation," said Anderson. "Northern Ireland values friendship with Chinese partners. Once you become friends, the partnership is sincere and lasting. When you have good friends, business follows. It's that simple."

Adam Goodall, investment project officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, told Xinhua that cultural understanding helps smooth cooperation.

"What best represents this region to the Chinese is our culture and hospitality," he said. "I've experienced some Chinese culture, it's very hospitable, quite similar to what you find here in Northern Ireland and the south. That shared warmth makes doing business easier."

Ruaidhri Lyttle, a councillor of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, also praised the enthusiasm of Chinese participants.

"What impressed me most was the dedication of our Chinese dignitaries and business leaders to invest in Northern Ireland," he said. "It's very exciting to explore opportunities in manufacturing, food and beverages, and especially in the emerging electric vehicle market."

