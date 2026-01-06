Businesses across China ramp up production as new year begins

A worker carries out welding tasks at a manufacturing base in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Workers assemble a smart tractor in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by Ren Fei/Xinhua)

A worker carries out grinding tasks at a shipping company facility in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

A worker produces aluminum alloy doors and windows at a factory in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

Workers make touch screen components at an electronics company in Tonggu County, Yichun, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 4, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Liang/Xinhua)

A worker checks products at the workshop of a stainless steel company in Dainan Town, Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

