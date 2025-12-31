China's non-manufacturing PMI at 50.2 in December

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's non-manufacturing sector saw its purchasing managers' index (PMI) return to expansionary territory in December, reflecting improved optimism among service providers and construction firms, official data showed Wednesday.

The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 50.2 in December, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

The sub-index for business activity in the service sector stood at 49.7 in December, edging up 0.2 percentage points from November, signaling a modest recovery in sector vitality.

By sector, industries including telecommunications and broadcasting, monetary and financial services, and capital market services all recorded readings above 60, indicating strong growth in business activity. In contrast, sectors such as retail and catering remained in contraction territory.

The business expectation index for the service sector remained relatively high at 56.4 in December, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous month, pointing to growing confidence among service enterprises about future market prospects.

Meanwhile, the construction sector displayed a clear recovery. Its business activity index rose to 52.8 in December, up 3.2 percentage points from November, buoyed by factors such as warmer-than-usual temperatures in some southern regions and accelerated construction progress ahead of the New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

The business expectation index for construction stood at 57.4, remaining in high-expansion territory and reflecting continued optimism in the industry.

Separately, the NBS reported that China's manufacturing PMI stood at 50.1 in December, up 0.9 percentage points from November.

