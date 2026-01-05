China Post unveils special stamps to mark Year of the Horse

Xinhua) 16:37, January 05, 2026

A staff member shows special stamps marking the Year of the Horse in Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 5, 2026. China Post on Monday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse. (Photo by Xu Huoju/Xinhua)

A woman shows special stamps marking the Year of the Horse in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2026. China Post on Monday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 5, 2026 shows special stamps marking the Year of the Horse in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. China Post on Monday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse. (Photo by Wang Jiankang/Xinhua)

People buy special stamps marking the Year of the Horse in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2026. China Post on Monday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

People buy special stamps marking the Year of the Horse in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2026. China Post on Monday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Horse. (Photo by Ma Haifeng/Xinhua)

