Passionate advocate brings China's intangible cultural heritage to global audiences

People's Daily Online) 13:12, January 05, 2026

In recent years, China's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) items have been expanding their presence overseas, thanks to the devoted efforts of practitioners, including Cai Qing.

Cai has introduced dozens of ICH projects to audiences around the world, including the tie-dye technique from southwest China's Yunnan Province, Zhuang brocade from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and straw weaving from east China's Zhejiang Province.

In 2023, Cai spent some time in Yunnan as a photographer. Captivated by elements of ICH, she used her camera to capture and preserve their beauty.

After sharing her work on social media, she received many comments from viewers saying they wanted to visit Yunnan. Cai was deeply moved by the stories of many ICH inheritors, some of whom were devoted to their crafts yet lacked channels to make their work known more widely.

Photo shows Cai Qing (first from right) at work. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

During a visit to Germany to see a friend, Cai brought along tie-dyed products from Yunnan, Yi embroidery, and other handcrafted items as gifts. At her friend's suggestion, the two decided to organize a Chinese ICH market in Dresden.

On the day of the event, crowds flocked to the stalls. What touched Cai most was that several Chinese people living in Germany volunteered to help after hearing about the event. They assisted with interpretation, helped carry materials, kept things running smoothly, and stayed to clean up afterward. Many Germans also came along with their Chinese friends, and the distinctive ICH products from Yunnan even inspired them to consider traveling to the province.

Over the past two years, Cai has traveled extensively through villages and ancient towns in Yunnan, Guangxi, Zhejiang, Guizhou and other places in search of high-quality ICH projects. To date, she has established partnerships for the promotion of more than 80 ICH items.

In addition to connecting inheritors with markets, Cai actively organizes ICH exchange events both in China and abroad.

At these events, Cai places special emphasis on cultural translation. "I need to present ICH from perspectives that Western audiences can easily understand and appreciate — through stories, everyday life scenarios and other experiences," she said. To achieve this, she screens documentaries and short videos at her events, using direct and visual storytelling to help international viewers better understand Chinese ICH.

This approach has proven effective. After an ICH event in Milan, Italy, many local young people expressed not only interest in purchasing the products, but also a desire to travel to Yunnan and Guangxi.

To help ICH reach more people and achieve long-term viability, Cai has been exploring more sustainable approaches. In Italy and other countries, she has set up ICH workshops centered on Zhuang brocade and shell carving, giving participants opportunities for hands-on learning and a deeper connection with the culture.

Cai also provides targeted training for ICH inheritors, teaching them skills in social media operations, product design and practical steps for entering overseas markets. Her goal is to help traditional handicrafts become sustainable sources of income.

