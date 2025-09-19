We Are China

China's Huaihua blends tech with tradition to boost heritage tourism

People's Daily Online) 09:54, September 19, 2025

Huaihua city in central China's Hunan Province is using cutting-edge technology to transform centuries-old cultural traditions into modern tourist attractions.

The city, covering an area of 27,600 square kilometers, is home to 51 ethnic groups and 740 intangible cultural heritage (ICH) projects.

Photo shows the Wuxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Park in Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Zhuo)

Huaihua has capitalized on its extensive intangible cultural heritage by creating the Wuxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Park, featuring three distinct sections: an interactive experience zone, hands-on workshops and a cultural square dedicated to traditional arts.

Through digital modeling, motion capture, virtual reality and augmented reality, the park offers an immersive and interactive experience that blends tradition with technology.

Ethnic costumes are displayed using artificial intelligence technology at the Wuxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Park in Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Zhuo)

The park launched trial operations during this year's five-day May Day holiday, drawing nearly 15,000 visitors. Since beginning full-time operations, it has welcomed approximately 50,000 tourists and established itself as a popular regional attraction.

Tourists explore intangible cultural heritage exhibits at the Wuxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Park in Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Zhuo)

Huaihua has organized more than 400 ICH exhibitions and performances over the past three years, showcasing traditional arts and customs to promote local culture.

A WeChat mini-program featuring Huaihua's intangible cultural heritage. (Screenshot of the WeChat mini-program)

The fourth Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition in Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Organizing Committee for the fifth Hunan Tourism Development Conference)

The fourth Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition opened Sept. 16 in Huaihua, featuring 150 traditional cultural projects and 500 heritage practitioners from five provinces and regions, including Hunan, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

An international commodity fair promoting Hunan's intangible cultural heritage products during the fourth Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition. (People's Daily Online/Liu Shan)

The exhibition included a trade fair aimed at promoting Hunan's ICH products to international markets and global consumers.

Traditional Dong ethnic brocade textiles at the fourth Hunan Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition. (People's Daily Online/Huang Zhuo)

