China to enforce stricter fuel efficiency standards for vehicles in 2026

Xinhua) 09:16, January 01, 2026

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- On Jan. 1, 2026, China will implement three mandatory national standards to curb fuel consumption in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The new regulations set stricter constraints for automobile energy conservation during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

For passenger vehicles, the standards narrow the overall fuel consumption limits for traditional energy and hybrid models by approximately 18 percent. The fuel consumption of an automatic-transmission vehicle weighing about 1.5 tonnes, for example, will be capped at 7.74 liters per 100 kilometers.

The regulations also set a 2030 corporate average fuel consumption target of 3.3 liters per 100 kilometers for passenger cars -- a decrease of about 48 percent -- to reach an internationally leading level. Notably, the energy consumption of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will be included in calculations.

For light commercial vehicles, fuel consumption limits will be reduced by 10 percent overall. Under the new rules, a gasoline truck weighing about 2 tonnes must not exceed 9.13 liters per 100 kilometers.

The standards also introduce corporate average fuel consumption targets for light commercial vehicle manufacturers for the first time, with a 2030 target of 5.7 liters per 100 kilometers for gasoline trucks, which would be at an internationally advanced level.

The measures are expected to drive technological upgrades in the auto industry and provide consumers with more energy-efficient vehicles to facilitate green travel.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)