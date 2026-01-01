China values, welcomes S. Korean president's visit: FM

Xinhua) 09:12, January 01, 2026

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to and welcomes South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit to China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone conversation with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at the latter's request.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-South Korea relations have emerged from a low point and returned to the right track, showing a steady and positive development trend. It is believed that with the joint efforts of both sides, Lee's upcoming visit will promote new progress in the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership, he added.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Wang said that facing attempts by certain political forces in Japan to reverse the course of history and whitewash the crimes of aggression and colonialism, it is believed that the South Korean side will uphold a responsible attitude towards history and the people, adopt the correct stance, and safeguard international justice, including adhering to the one-China principle on the Taiwan question.

For his part, Cho said that Lee attaches great importance to cooperation with China, and is firmly committed to developing the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

South Korea is willing to work closely with China to ensure a smooth and successful visit of President Lee to China, he said, noting that the country's commitment to the one-China principle remains unchanged.

