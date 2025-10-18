China's Yancheng actively develops China-ROK industrial park
Customers select products of South Korea at a store in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 16, 2025. In recent years, Yancheng City in Jiangsu Province has actively developed the China-ROK industrial park, driving urban renewal through industrial support and creating an international open platform to expand exchanges and cooperation with South Korea.
Currently, Yancheng has attracted nearly a thousand Korean enterprises, including Hyundai, Kia and SK Group, with annual imports and exports to South Korea growing by more than 20 percent on average. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
