Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland from ROK

Xinhua) 11:18, September 12, 2025

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is pictured in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft, carrying the remains of the martyrs and 267 items of related artifacts, landed at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

After it entered China's airspace, the Y-20 transport aircraft was escorted by four J-20 fighter jets. Upon landing at the airport, it was given a water salute.

The remains will be laid to rest in a martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, where a ceremony will be held on Saturday.

After the ROK handed over the martyrs' remains and belongings to the Chinese side in Incheon on Friday morning, China held a memorial ceremony at Incheon International Airport. During the ceremony, the Chinese national anthem was played, and each casket was draped with the national flag of China. Attendees bowed three times to the martyrs before their remains were placed onto the plane.

As of this date, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, China and the ROK have completed such handovers for 12 consecutive years, which involved the remains of 1,011 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts.

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is about to land at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025.

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is about to land at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025.

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 from the window of a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs back to China shows two J-20 fighter jets escorting the Y-20.

