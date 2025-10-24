Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong meets with newly appointed S.Korean Ambassador Rho Jae-heon

Global Times) 10:59, October 24, 2025

On Thursday, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Rho Jae-heon, the newly appointed Ambassador of South Korea to China. Sun welcomed Ambassador Rho to his new post, according to a release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on China-South Korea relations and other issues of mutual interest, said the release.

Roh Jae-heon is the son of former president Roh Tae-woo, who was in office in the early 1990s, and on October 16, the South Korean foreign ministry announced Roh Jae-heon has formally assumed the position as new ambassador to China, Yonhap News Agency (YNA) reported.

When he met with reporters on October 16 at Beijing Capital International Airport, Roh said, "There are many current issues and many piled-up tasks, but on the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic ties, I will do my best with the spirit of 'Yu Gong moving mountains' to advance the cooperative relationship," Chosun Biz reported.

"Yu Gong moving mountains" is an ancient Chinese fable from the book Liezi, and an inspirational story about confidence and perseverance and how people can brave whatever difficulties they face to achieve their goals.

