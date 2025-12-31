China urges Netherlands to remove obstacles for supply chain stability

Xinhua) 13:41, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday urged the Netherlands to correct its wrongdoing and remove obstacles to restore stability in the global semiconductor supply chain, the Ministry of Commerce said.

China has reiterated that the Dutch side's improper administrative intervention in the internal affairs of semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia has triggered a global semiconductor supply chain crisis, for which the Dutch side must bear full responsibility, a ministry spokesperson said in response to a media question.

"It is perplexing that in the face of widespread anxiety and concern within the global industry, the Dutch side remains unmoved and persists in its own course, showing no sense of responsibility whatsoever for the security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains, nor has it taken any substantive action," said the spokesperson.

China once again urges the Dutch side to refrain from acting willfully, immediately correct its wrongdoing, and remove any obstacles that hinder the stability and security of the global semiconductor industry and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

