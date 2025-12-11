China urges Nexperia to send representatives to China

Xinhua) 17:01, December 11, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has requested, via the Dutch embassy in China, that the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs should implement the consensus reached with China through consultations and urge semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia in the Netherlands to send representatives to China as soon as possible, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

