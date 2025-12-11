Home>>
China urges Nexperia to send representatives to China
(Xinhua) 17:01, December 11, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has requested, via the Dutch embassy in China, that the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs should implement the consensus reached with China through consultations and urge semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia in the Netherlands to send representatives to China as soon as possible, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dutch govt urged to mend chip dispute
- China urges Netherlands to restore stability of global semiconductor supply chain
- China urges Netherlands to work toward constructive solution to Nexperia issue
- Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands firmly opposes cyberattack claim, calling it groundless
- Chinese vice premier meets Dutch FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.