China urges Netherlands to revoke administrative order concerning Nexperia

Xinhua) 08:12, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Monday said the Dutch government should immediately revoke its administrative order concerning semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, which is an overseas subsidiary of Chinese firm Wingtech.

A ministry spokesperson noted that the Nexperia issue was triggered by the Dutch government's inappropriate administrative intervention in corporate operations, and called for the administrative order to be revoked immediately.

The spokesperson urged the Dutch government to create favorable conditions for negotiations between the companies involved, and to help restore the security and stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains.

The Chinese government has already taken concrete measures to grant exemptions for compliant exports intended for civilian use, creating essential conditions for the stability and unimpeded flow of the semiconductor supply chain, the ministry said.

