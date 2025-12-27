Vlog: Check-in at the 2025 'AI for All: China-ASEAN' Competition Gala

The 2025 "AI for All: China–ASEAN" Competition Gala, held on Dec. 26 at Guangxi University in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, highlighted the momentum of AI development in China and the growing opportunities for deeper AI cooperation across the China-ASEAN region. As AI continues to evolve, this collaborative framework will be crucial in shaping an inclusive and innovative technological future for all.

(Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

