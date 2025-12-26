Home>>
China core AI industry scale exceeds 1 trln yuan in 2025
(Xinhua) 15:22, December 26, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved breakthroughs in industrial technological innovation in 2025, with the core artificial intelligence (AI) industry exceeding 1 trillion yuan (about 142 billion U.S. dollars) in scale, according to a national conference on industry and information technology held on Friday.
As part of its 2026 agenda, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology emphasized cultivating and expanding emerging and future industries, as well as supporting AI research and development, according to the conference.
