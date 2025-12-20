China's emphasis on education vital to its AI push: Turing Award winner

Xinhua, December 20, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The resources China funnels into college education, along with its vast talent pool, will help foster the development of artificial intelligence (AI), said 1986 Turing Award winner John Edward Hopcroft on Friday on the sidelines of the inaugural Hong Kong AI Art Festival.

"Chinese students have an advantage because they live in a country which really believes that education in AI is important," Hopcroft told Xinhua. He devoted much of his life to AI education and has taught at multiple Chinese universities.

Hopcroft said Chinese universities gave him the leeway to hire capable faculty and supported his vision of improving the quality of education.

"I find it very enjoyable because I can have an impact," said Hopcroft.

Hopcroft is a proposer of Project 101, a nationwide pilot project spearheaded by China's Ministry of Education to enhance undergraduate education. First rolled out in computer science in 2021, it has since expanded to eight fundamental disciplines including mathematics and chemistry. The AI arm of the project was launched in 2024.

The project resulted in the creation of the "best content for courses in AI in Mandarin," said Hopcroft. He said that China is making a difference in AI education because the textbooks are available online for students, teachers and anyone interested in the subject.

Noting that Chinese universities have many of the best students in the world who are very good at solving problems, Hopcroft encouraged them to look beyond technical skills and cultivate creativity and personal goals.

"You only get one life to live. You should figure out what you enjoy and then develop a career that you enjoy," he said.

